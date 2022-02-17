Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) Issues Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.250-$1.350 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.960. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Sonoco Products also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $4.600-$4.800 EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a buy rating on shares of Sonoco Products in a research report on Friday, February 11th. BMO Capital Markets restated a hold rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Sonoco Products in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Seaport Global Securities upgraded shares of Sonoco Products from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Seaport Research Partners upgraded shares of Sonoco Products from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sonoco Products from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $59.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, December 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $62.00.

Get Sonoco Products alerts:

Shares of NYSE:SON opened at $57.85 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Sonoco Products has a 52-week low of $54.82 and a 52-week high of $69.83. The company has a 50 day moving average of $57.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.28. The company has a market capitalization of $5.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.79.

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.01. Sonoco Products had a negative net margin of 2.94% and a positive return on equity of 18.65%. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.82 earnings per share. Sonoco Products’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Sonoco Products will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 23rd will be given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 22nd. Sonoco Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -110.43%.

In other Sonoco Products news, VP Harold G. Cummings III bought 2,200 shares of Sonoco Products stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $56.45 per share, for a total transaction of $124,190.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SON. Zullo Investment Group Inc. bought a new position in Sonoco Products during the fourth quarter worth $61,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in Sonoco Products by 350.2% during the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 34,383 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,988,000 after purchasing an additional 26,746 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in Sonoco Products by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 17,587 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,018,000 after purchasing an additional 1,591 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Sonoco Products by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,484 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,228,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Sonoco Products during the fourth quarter worth $1,007,000. Institutional investors own 76.48% of the company’s stock.

About Sonoco Products

Sonoco Products Co engages in the manufacture of industrial and consumer packaging products and services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Packaging; Paper and Industrial Converted Products; Protective Solutions; and Display and Packaging. The Consumer Packaging segment offers round and shaped rigid containers; fiber and plastic caulk and adhesive tubes; and aluminum, steel, and peelable membrane easy-open closures for paper and metal cans.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Sonoco Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sonoco Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.