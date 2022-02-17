Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Has $5.24 Million Stock Position in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) by 1.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 111,500 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 1,490 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $5,238,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Shaker Investments LLC OH raised its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 0.3% in the third quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH now owns 70,423 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,308,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 7.6% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,101 shares of the bank’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 32.2% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 936 shares of the bank’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI raised its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 3.1% in the third quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 7,566 shares of the bank’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 70.4% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 576 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. 92.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:CFG opened at $55.23 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $23.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.70 and a beta of 1.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $51.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.05. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.56 and a 1 year high of $57.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The bank reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.10. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 11.32% and a net margin of 33.19%. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.04 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 11th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st were given a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.23%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays upped their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $55.00 to $62.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $56.50 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Citigroup raised Citizens Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $53.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Citizens Financial Group in a report on Thursday, January 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.62.

Citizens Financial Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Consumer Banking segment includes deposit products, mortgage and home equity lending, student loans, auto financing, credit cards, business loans, and wealth management and investment services.

