Point72 Hong Kong Ltd Invests $803,000 in Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH)

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,658 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $803,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bio-Techne by 651.9% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 391 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bio-Techne in the third quarter valued at $37,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Bio-Techne in the third quarter valued at $48,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bio-Techne by 52.4% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 128 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Bio-Techne in the second quarter valued at $65,000. 92.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on TECH shares. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Bio-Techne from $522.00 to $548.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bio-Techne from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of Bio-Techne from $530.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $518.43.

Shares of Bio-Techne stock opened at $412.03 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.16, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 3.18, a current ratio of 4.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Bio-Techne Co. has a 12-month low of $338.79 and a 12-month high of $543.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $433.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $473.72.

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The biotechnology company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $269.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $266.57 million. Bio-Techne had a net margin of 17.94% and a return on equity of 15.86%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.26 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Bio-Techne Co. will post 6.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.31%. Bio-Techne’s payout ratio is 29.56%.

In other news, insider Kim Kelderman sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $505.38, for a total value of $252,690.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Bio-Techne Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and sale of biotechnology reagents and instruments for the research and clinical diagnostic markets. It operates through the following segments: Protein Sciences and Diagnostics & Genomics. The Protein Sciences segment develops and manufactures purified proteins and reagent solutions most notably cytokines and growth factors, antibodies, immunoassays, biologically active small molecule compounds, tissue culture reagents and T-Cell activation technologies.

