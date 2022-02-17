Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Purchases 2,108 Shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) by 33.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,412 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,108 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in MSCI were worth $5,117,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its position in MSCI by 131.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 51 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in MSCI during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in MSCI during the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in MSCI during the 3rd quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in MSCI by 167.6% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 99 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MSCI stock opened at $543.60 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $561.15 and its 200 day moving average is $608.48. MSCI Inc. has a one year low of $400.01 and a one year high of $679.85. The firm has a market cap of $44.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.48 and a beta of 1.01.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The technology company reported $2.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.02. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 220.58% and a net margin of 35.53%. The business had revenue of $549.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $540.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.96 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that MSCI Inc. will post 11.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th will be paid a dividend of $1.04 per share. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.82%.

MSCI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on MSCI from $724.00 to $602.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on MSCI from $651.00 to $593.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered MSCI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $573.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MSCI presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $639.67.

In related news, General Counsel Robert J. Gutowski sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $646.04, for a total transaction of $516,832.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Cd Baer Pettit sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $599.32, for a total value of $1,498,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.93% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MSCI, Inc engages in the provision of investment decision support tools including indices, portfolio risk and performance analytics and corporate governance products and services. The company operates through the following business segments: Index, Analytics, Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG), Real Estate, and Burgiss.

