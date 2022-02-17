LinkEye Tops 24 Hour Volume of $111,642.00 (LET)

LinkEye (CURRENCY:LET) traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on February 17th. One LinkEye coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0023 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, LinkEye has traded down 12% against the U.S. dollar. LinkEye has a total market capitalization of $2.09 million and approximately $111,642.00 worth of LinkEye was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002319 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001886 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.02 or 0.00044094 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,051.27 or 0.07073996 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43,249.31 or 1.00268273 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.32 or 0.00049438 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.38 or 0.00051885 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00002940 BTC.

LinkEye Profile

LinkEye launched on September 7th, 2017. LinkEye’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 899,999,000 coins. The Reddit community for LinkEye is https://reddit.com/r/ico and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . LinkEye’s official website is www.linkeye.com . LinkEye’s official Twitter account is @LinkEyeProject and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “LinkEye (LET) is a blockchain solution with an Achain-based token system that has been built and optimized specifically for the credit industry. This purpose-built system aims to facilitate a global credit alliance, as well as the development of an open and global credit-based society on both a technological and financial level. Utilizating blockchain technology and a credit economy model enables Linkeye to create a shared list of untrusted profiles within the credit alliance by connecting isolated islands of credit data. The LinkEye Token (LET) is a contract token issued on Achain to ensure efficiency on the Linkeye platform. LET token will be used as a user's credentials for querying data on the LinkEye platform. “

LinkEye Coin Trading

