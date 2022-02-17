Kusama Price Hits $165.68 on Top Exchanges (KSM)

Kusama (CURRENCY:KSM) traded 4.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on February 17th. During the last week, Kusama has traded 13.2% lower against the US dollar. One Kusama coin can now be purchased for approximately $165.68 or 0.00384102 BTC on exchanges. Kusama has a market cap of $1.40 billion and approximately $52.15 million worth of Kusama was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002319 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001886 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.02 or 0.00044094 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,051.27 or 0.07073996 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43,249.31 or 1.00268273 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.32 or 0.00049438 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $22.38 or 0.00051885 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00002940 BTC.

About Kusama

Kusama’s launch date was August 23rd, 2019. Kusama’s total supply is 9,651,217 coins and its circulating supply is 8,470,098 coins. Kusama’s official message board is forum.kusama.network . The official website for Kusama is kusama.network . Kusama’s official Twitter account is @kusamanetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Kusama is an early, unaudited and unrefined release of Polkadot. Kusama will serve as a proving ground, allowing teams and developers to build and deploy a parachain or try out Polkadot’s governance, staking, nomination and validation functionality in a real environment. With KSM, users can validate, nominate validators, bond parachains, pay for interop message passing, and vote on governance referenda. “

Kusama Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kusama directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kusama should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Kusama using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

