Xinjiang Goldwind Science & Technology Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:XJNGF) Short Interest Up 39.8% in January

Xinjiang Goldwind Science & Technology Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:XJNGF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 421,800 shares, an increase of 39.8% from the January 15th total of 301,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 383.5 days.

Shares of XJNGF stock opened at $1.64 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.85 and its 200-day moving average is $1.99. Xinjiang Goldwind Science & Technology has a 52-week low of $1.46 and a 52-week high of $2.49.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Xinjiang Goldwind Science & Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th.

Xinjiang Goldwind Science & Technology Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture, design, and sale of wind turbine. It operates through the following segments: Wind Turbine Generator Manufacturing and Sales; Wind Power Services; Wind Farm Development; and Others. The Wind Turbine Generator Manufacturing and Sales segment engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of wind turbine generators, and wind power components.

