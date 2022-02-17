Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the twenty-six brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $220.57.

COUP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Coupa Software from $270.00 to $155.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Coupa Software from $270.00 to $190.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Coupa Software in a report on Monday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $251.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Coupa Software from $225.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Coupa Software from $275.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th.

COUP opened at $128.79 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $9.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.40 and a beta of 1.42. Coupa Software has a 52 week low of $115.55 and a 52 week high of $377.04. The business’s 50 day moving average is $142.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $197.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 6th. The technology company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $185.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $177.88 million. Coupa Software had a negative return on equity of 15.58% and a negative net margin of 49.52%. The firm’s revenue was up 39.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.34) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Coupa Software will post -1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Coupa Software news, EVP Robert Glenn sold 569 shares of Coupa Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.33, for a total transaction of $89,520.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mark Riggs sold 2,494 shares of Coupa Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.93, for a total transaction of $418,817.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,695 shares of company stock valued at $2,953,473 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Montag A & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Coupa Software by 336.8% in the 4th quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 166 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coupa Software during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coupa Software during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Coupa Software by 49.6% in the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 196 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in Coupa Software by 64.5% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 199 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter.

Coupa Software, Inc engages in the provision of business spend management (BSM) solutions. Its products include invoice, expense, pay, spend analysis, strategic sourcing, contract management contingent workforce, and supplier management. The company was founded by Noah Eisner and Dave Stephens in 2006 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

