SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) Shares Bought by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) by 52.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 91,740 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,595 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in SEI Investments were worth $5,440,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SEIC. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in SEI Investments by 305.4% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 604 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in SEI Investments by 116.9% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 935 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 504 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of SEI Investments in the second quarter valued at $53,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SEI Investments in the third quarter valued at $74,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of SEI Investments by 32.6% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,309 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. 68.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get SEI Investments alerts:

SEI Investments stock opened at $60.55 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $8.44 billion, a PE ratio of 15.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $60.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.23. SEI Investments has a 52 week low of $54.03 and a 52 week high of $65.22. The company has a current ratio of 4.00, a quick ratio of 3.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The asset manager reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $501.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $487.85 million. SEI Investments had a return on equity of 29.81% and a net margin of 28.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.86 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that SEI Investments will post 3.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 21st were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 20th. This is a boost from SEI Investments’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.26. SEI Investments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.94%.

SEI Investments announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Monday, December 13th that allows the company to repurchase $200.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the asset manager to reacquire up to 2.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

SEIC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on SEI Investments from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on SEI Investments in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $67.00 price target for the company.

In other SEI Investments news, EVP Kevin Barr sold 40,000 shares of SEI Investments stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.63, for a total value of $2,385,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 24.50% of the company’s stock.

SEI Investments Profile

SEI Investments Co engages in the provision of investment processing, investment management and investment operations platforms. It operates through the following business segments: Private Banks, Investment Advisors, Institutional Investors, Investment Managers, and Investments in New Businesses. The Private Banks segment provides outsourced investment processing and investment management platforms to banks and trust institutions, independent wealth advisers and financial advisors worldwide.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SEIC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC).

Receive News & Ratings for SEI Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SEI Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.