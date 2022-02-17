Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Increases Stock Holdings in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) by 46.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 81,542 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,821 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in SS&C Technologies were worth $5,659,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in SS&C Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Huntington National Bank purchased a new stake in SS&C Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in SS&C Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in SS&C Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $70,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 95.7% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,137 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.90% of the company’s stock.

Get SS&C Technologies alerts:

Several research firms have issued reports on SSNC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SS&C Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on SS&C Technologies in a report on Friday, January 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. Raymond James boosted their price target on SS&C Technologies from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of SS&C Technologies in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded SS&C Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $86.00 to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, SS&C Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.11.

NASDAQ:SSNC opened at $76.27 on Thursday. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $62.93 and a 12-month high of $84.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.34 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.92.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The technology company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.05. SS&C Technologies had a return on equity of 21.12% and a net margin of 15.04%. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.07 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 4.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 16th were given a dividend of $0.2426 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 15th. This is a positive change from SS&C Technologies’s previous dividend of $0.13. SS&C Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 28.67%.

About SS&C Technologies

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc engages in the development and provision of software solutions to the financial services and healthcare industries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Europe, Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific and Japan, Canada, and the Americas, excluding the United States and Canada.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SSNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC).

Receive News & Ratings for SS&C Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SS&C Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.