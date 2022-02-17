AXPR (AXPR) Hits Market Cap of $2.12 Million

AXPR (CURRENCY:AXPR) traded 2% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on February 17th. AXPR has a total market capitalization of $2.12 million and $123,863.00 worth of AXPR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One AXPR coin can currently be purchased for $0.0076 or 0.00000018 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, AXPR has traded 7.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

AXPR Profile

AXPR is a coin. Its launch date was January 29th, 2018. AXPR’s total supply is 344,674,001 coins and its circulating supply is 279,674,001 coins. AXPR’s official website is www.axpire.io . AXPR’s official Twitter account is @aXpire_official . AXPR’s official message board is medium.com/@aXpire

According to CryptoCompare, “aXpire is a blockchain-based spend management system. It will initially serve to help asset and fund administrators and managers at banks, hedge funds, private equity firms and others to deal with the resource and time-costly process of allocating and apportioning outside vendor costs to each fund, or split of funds as is appropriate, based on the deal, later expanding to create digital connections across all key functional departments and stakeholders. The AXPR token is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum network and it is required for “e-procurement” and/or “e-bidding” for expense contracts. Clients will be able to submit jobs to the aXpire platform, with invoices payable in AXPR. “

Buying and Selling AXPR

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AXPR directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AXPR should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase AXPR using one of the exchanges listed above.

