Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.43 Per Share

Analysts predict that Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL) will report earnings of ($0.43) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Castle Biosciences’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.47) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.39). Castle Biosciences reported earnings of ($0.16) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 168.8%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, February 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Castle Biosciences will report full year earnings of ($1.42) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.45) to ($1.38). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($1.12) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.65) to ($0.66). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Castle Biosciences.

CSTL has been the topic of several research reports. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on shares of Castle Biosciences from $85.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Castle Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Stephens began coverage on shares of Castle Biosciences in a research note on Friday, January 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $59.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Castle Biosciences from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.40.

In other Castle Biosciences news, Director Daniel Bradbury sold 2,470 shares of Castle Biosciences stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.30, for a total value of $87,191.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 57,910 shares of company stock worth $2,280,165. Insiders own 39.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CSTL. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Castle Biosciences by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 3,116,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,604,000 after acquiring an additional 622,786 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Castle Biosciences by 98,337.1% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 490,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,948,000 after acquiring an additional 489,719 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Castle Biosciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $19,408,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Castle Biosciences in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,823,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in Castle Biosciences by 368.0% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 482,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,700,000 after buying an additional 379,673 shares in the last quarter. 84.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CSTL stock opened at $43.16 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.53. The company has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.38 and a beta of 0.59. Castle Biosciences has a 12 month low of $31.46 and a 12 month high of $94.36.

Castle Biosciences, Inc is a commercial-stage dermatological cancer company, which engages in the provision of genomic information for physicians and patients. The firm offers DecisionDx-Melanoma, a proprietary multi-gene expression profile (GEP) test that predicts the risk of metastasis and recurrence for patients diagnosed with invasive cutaneous melanoma.

