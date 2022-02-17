Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) Shares Purchased by Man Group plc

Man Group plc boosted its holdings in Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) by 53.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 150,451 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 52,187 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc’s holdings in Cirrus Logic were worth $12,390,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Crestline Management LP increased its position in Cirrus Logic by 115.7% in the 3rd quarter. Crestline Management LP now owns 56,633 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,663,000 after acquiring an additional 30,375 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in Cirrus Logic by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 69,091 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,881,000 after acquiring an additional 3,416 shares during the period. Kettle Hill Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cirrus Logic in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $18,788,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Cirrus Logic by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,154,157 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $95,044,000 after acquiring an additional 147,114 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Cirrus Logic by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 305,890 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,038,000 after acquiring an additional 39,225 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.96% of the company’s stock.

CRUS opened at $86.32 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.94 billion, a PE ratio of 20.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $88.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $84.02. Cirrus Logic, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $71.11 and a fifty-two week high of $95.84.

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The semiconductor company reported $2.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.40. Cirrus Logic had a return on equity of 19.14% and a net margin of 16.10%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.94 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cirrus Logic, Inc. will post 5.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Thurman K. Case sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $510,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Thurman K. Case sold 4,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $378,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 66,715 shares of company stock valued at $5,873,510. 1.83% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CRUS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Cirrus Logic in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price target on shares of Cirrus Logic in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Barclays increased their price target on Cirrus Logic from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cirrus Logic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on Cirrus Logic from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.75.

Cirrus Logic, Inc develops high-precision, analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits for a range of customers. It builds an analog and signal-processing patent portfolio. The firm delivers optimized products for a variety of audio, industrial and energy-related applications. Its product lines include portable audio products and non-portable audio and other products.

