DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY) Shares Acquired by Man Group plc

Man Group plc increased its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY) by 6.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 196,509 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 11,045 shares during the period. Man Group plc’s holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA were worth $11,407,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in XRAY. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 203.9% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 91,083 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $4,517,000 after acquiring an additional 61,111 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 39.9% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 184,628 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $9,157,000 after acquiring an additional 52,645 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 12.9% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 40,462 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,560,000 after acquiring an additional 4,622 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in DENTSPLY SIRONA during the second quarter worth $52,000. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 155.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 262,323 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $16,595,000 after acquiring an additional 159,674 shares during the period. 93.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

XRAY opened at $56.63 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $54.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.60. The company has a market cap of $12.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.81, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.93. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. has a one year low of $48.13 and a one year high of $69.54.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s payout ratio is 23.16%.

In related news, CEO Donald M. Jr. Casey acquired 20,000 shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $49.78 per share, for a total transaction of $995,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Lisa Yankie sold 1,903 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.63, for a total value of $100,154.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on DENTSPLY SIRONA in a report on Monday, January 31st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DENTSPLY SIRONA presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.00.

Dentsply Sirona, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sales and distribution of professional dental products and technologies. It operates through the following segments: Technologies and Equipment and Consumables. The Technologies and Equipment segments comprises dental technology, equipment and healthcare consumable products such as dental implants, laboratory dental products, computer-aided design and computer-aided manufacturing systems, imaging systems, treatment centers and consumable medical device products.

