Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) Stake Lowered by Man Group plc

Man Group plc cut its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 50,768 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 25,336 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $13,408,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norway Savings Bank grew its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 270.3% in the 3rd quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 137 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new position in Ameriprise Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Ameriprise Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 62.3% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in Ameriprise Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $60,000. 81.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:AMP opened at $312.11 on Thursday. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $212.79 and a one year high of $332.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $307.52 and a 200-day moving average of $291.15. The company has a market capitalization of $34.92 billion, a PE ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $6.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.70 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.56 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 48.36% and a net margin of 20.55%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.53 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 25.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ameriprise Financial announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, January 26th that permits the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 8.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be issued a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. Ameriprise Financial’s payout ratio is currently 19.59%.

In other news, CEO William F. Truscott sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.09, for a total value of $4,881,440.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Walter Stanley Berman sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.00, for a total value of $1,555,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 60,387 shares of company stock valued at $18,661,233 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Ameriprise Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $312.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, December 10th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $345.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Evercore ISI raised Ameriprise Financial from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $305.00 to $362.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $317.00 to $348.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $330.77.

Ameriprise Financial, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm provides financial planning, asset management and insurance services to individuals, businesses and institutions. It operates through the following business segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

