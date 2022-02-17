Man Group plc Sells 56,466 Shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Man Group plc decreased its stake in Aon plc (NYSE:AON) by 57.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 42,086 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 56,466 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc’s holdings in AON were worth $12,027,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AON in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new position in shares of AON in the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of AON in the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AON by 327.5% in the 3rd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in shares of AON in the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. 89.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AON has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of AON from $298.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. MKM Partners upped their price objective on shares of AON from $350.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of AON from $326.00 to $321.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Evercore ISI cut shares of AON from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $288.00 to $292.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of AON in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $313.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $301.06.

Shares of NYSE AON opened at $285.05 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.59. Aon plc has a 12 month low of $221.82 and a 12 month high of $326.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.81 billion, a PE ratio of 51.18 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $285.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $290.05.

AON (NYSE:AON) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $3.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.34 by $0.37. AON had a net margin of 7.58% and a return on equity of 67.50%. The business had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.62 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Aon plc will post 12.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 1st were issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 31st. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. AON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.62%.

In related news, General Counsel Darren Zeidel sold 197 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.00, for a total value of $58,115.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Christa Davies sold 616 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $283.72, for a total transaction of $174,771.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Aon Plc operates as a global professional services firm. It provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health through the following products and services: Commercial Risk Solutions, Reinsurance Solutions, Retirement Solutions, Health Solutions, and Data and Analytic Services.

