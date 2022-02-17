Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) Shares Sold by Man Group plc

Man Group plc trimmed its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) by 19.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 87,986 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 20,799 shares during the period. Man Group plc’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $12,785,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Glassman Wealth Services raised its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 57.1% during the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 297 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 762.9% in the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 302 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Cordasco Financial Network acquired a new position in Quest Diagnostics in the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Quest Diagnostics in the 3rd quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Quest Diagnostics in the 3rd quarter valued at $58,000. 88.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Quest Diagnostics alerts:

NYSE DGX opened at $131.72 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $16.16 billion, a PE ratio of 8.47 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a twelve month low of $113.36 and a twelve month high of $174.16. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $150.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $149.45.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The medical research company reported $3.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.18 by $0.15. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 28.50% and a net margin of 18.49%. The company had revenue of $2.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.66 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.48 EPS. Quest Diagnostics’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 9.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. This is a boost from Quest Diagnostics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 5th. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.94%.

Several research firms recently commented on DGX. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Quest Diagnostics from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Quest Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $190.00 to $129.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Quest Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $159.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $162.00 to $146.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $153.58.

In related news, SVP Catherine T. Doherty sold 37,565 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.81, for a total transaction of $5,890,567.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.45% of the company’s stock.

About Quest Diagnostics

Quest Diagnostics, Inc engages in the provision of diagnostic testing, information and services. It operates through the Diagnostic Information Services (DIS) and All Other segments. The DIS segment offers diagnostic information services to patients, clinicians, hospitals, health plans, and employers.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DGX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX).

Receive News & Ratings for Quest Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quest Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.