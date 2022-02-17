Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TWMIF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TWMIF) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 342,800 shares, a decrease of 26.0% from the January 15th total of 463,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 20,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 16.6 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:TWMIF opened at $1.06 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.07. Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure has a one year low of $0.61 and a one year high of $1.26.

Separately, CIBC increased their price target on shares of Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure from C$1.70 to C$2.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1.85.

Tidewater Midstream & Infrastructure Ltd. engages in the acquisition and development of oil and gas infrastructure, including gas plants, pipelines, NGLs by rail, export terminals and storage facilities. The company also engages in purchasing, selling and transportation of natural gas liquids throughout North America and export to overseas markets.

