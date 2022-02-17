Tokyo Electron (OTCMKTS:TOELY) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Tokyo Electron (OTCMKTS:TOELY) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $23.520-$23.520 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $17.16 billion-$17.16 billion.

Shares of TOELY opened at $126.02 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $133.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $122.41. The company has a market capitalization of $79.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.38 and a beta of 1.06. Tokyo Electron has a 52-week low of $92.13 and a 52-week high of $149.47.

Get Tokyo Electron alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tokyo Electron from a buy rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th.

Tokyo Electron Ltd. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of semiconductor production equipment and industrial electronics products for flat panel display manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Production Equipment (SPE), Flat Panel Display (FPD) Production Equipment and Others.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tokyo Electron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tokyo Electron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.