Credit Suisse Group Increases Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN) Price Target to $84.00

Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN) had its price objective hoisted by research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $78.00 to $84.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 43.96% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on FUN. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Cedar Fair from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. TheStreet raised Cedar Fair from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Citigroup assumed coverage on Cedar Fair in a report on Thursday, February 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $73.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cedar Fair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Finally, B. Riley decreased their price target on Cedar Fair from $75.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.33.

NYSE FUN opened at $58.35 on Thursday. Cedar Fair has a twelve month low of $39.15 and a twelve month high of $62.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a PE ratio of -25.82 and a beta of 2.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $51.12 and its 200 day moving average is $47.73.

Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $350.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $302.67 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($1.88) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 935.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Cedar Fair will post -0.8 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Cedar Fair during the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Cedar Fair during the third quarter valued at $54,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in Cedar Fair during the fourth quarter valued at $58,000. Zacks Investment Management purchased a new stake in Cedar Fair during the second quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, InterOcean Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in Cedar Fair during the fourth quarter valued at $210,000. Institutional investors own 60.97% of the company’s stock.

Cedar Fair LP engages in the operation of amusement parks, outdoor and indoor water parks, and hotels. Its amusement parks include Cedar Point, Kings Island, Canada’s Wonderland, Dorney Park and Wildwater Kingdom, Valleyfair, Kings Dominion, Worlds of Fun, Knott’s Berry Farm, and California’s Great America.

