Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “WASHINGTON R.E. INV. TRUST is a self-administered qualified equity real estate investment trust. The Trust’s business consists of the ownership of income-producing real estate properties principally in the Greater Washington-Baltimore Region. The Trust has a fundamental strategy of regional focus, diversified property type ownership and conservative financial management. “

Get Washington Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

WRE has been the topic of a number of other reports. BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.25.

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust stock opened at $24.54 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 8.31, a quick ratio of 8.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1 year low of $22.09 and a 1 year high of $27.05. The firm has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 175.29 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.21.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,444,432 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $309,222,000 after buying an additional 433,733 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,630,567 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $120,484,000 after buying an additional 161,638 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 628.6% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,634,631 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $83,597,000 after buying an additional 3,135,778 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,832,975 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,382,000 after buying an additional 204,186 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,217,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.16% of the company’s stock.

About Washington Real Estate Investment Trust

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust engages in the ownership and operation of income-producing real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: Office and Multifamily. The Office segment provides office space for various types of businesses and professions. The Multifamily segment provides rental housing for individuals and families throughout Washington metro region.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (WRE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Washington Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Washington Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.