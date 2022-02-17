Ancora Advisors LLC Buys 250 Shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) by 5.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,275 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC’s holdings in Hologic were worth $389,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HOLX. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in shares of Hologic by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 47,807 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,190,000 after purchasing an additional 5,665 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Hologic by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 139,646 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $9,317,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp increased its holdings in Hologic by 74.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 5,088 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 2,170 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Hologic by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 911,518 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $60,816,000 after acquiring an additional 104,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in Hologic by 30.4% in the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 962,887 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $64,244,000 after acquiring an additional 224,468 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Hologic alerts:

In related news, insider Benjamin Jordan Cohn sold 2,570 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.79, for a total value of $194,780.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

HOLX has been the subject of several recent research reports. SVB Leerink reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Hologic in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Citigroup lowered Hologic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $85.00 to $78.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Hologic from $88.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Hologic in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Hologic from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.45.

HOLX opened at $71.04 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.76 billion, a PE ratio of 10.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $72.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.19. Hologic, Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.10 and a 52-week high of $84.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.74.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $1.00. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. Hologic had a return on equity of 48.46% and a net margin of 31.23%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.86 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Hologic, Inc. will post 5.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hologic Company Profile

Hologic, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products dedicated to serve the healthcare needs of women. It operates through the following segments: Breast Health, Diagnostics, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. The Breast Health segment includes a portfolio of solutions for breast cancer care for radiology, pathology, and surgery.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HOLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX).

Receive News & Ratings for Hologic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hologic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.