Ancora Advisors LLC Makes New $296,000 Investment in SPARTAN Acquisition CORP. III (NASDAQ:SPAQ)

Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SPARTAN Acquisition CORP. III (NASDAQ:SPAQ) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $296,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Berkley W R Corp grew its position in SPARTAN Acquisition CORP. III by 541.6% during the third quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 441,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,360,000 after buying an additional 372,508 shares during the period. Omni Partners US LLC acquired a new position in SPARTAN Acquisition CORP. III during the third quarter worth about $8,118,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in SPARTAN Acquisition CORP. III during the third quarter worth about $89,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of SPARTAN Acquisition CORP. III in the third quarter valued at approximately $5,794,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPARTAN Acquisition CORP. III in the third quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Institutional investors own 70.53% of the company’s stock.

SPAQ has been the topic of several research reports. Capital One Financial initiated coverage on shares of SPARTAN Acquisition CORP. III in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of SPARTAN Acquisition CORP. III in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of SPARTAN Acquisition CORP. III in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SPAQ opened at $9.96 on Thursday. SPARTAN Acquisition CORP. III has a 1 year low of $9.67 and a 1 year high of $10.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.90.

Spartan Acquisition Corp. III focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

