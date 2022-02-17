Ancora Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Ancora Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,088 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $431,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VOE. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 313.7% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,916,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,339,000 after acquiring an additional 1,453,591 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 77.2% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 442,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,762,000 after acquiring an additional 192,704 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 7.7% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,353,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,685,000 after acquiring an additional 168,424 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 9.0% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,028,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,232,000 after acquiring an additional 167,983 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 8.2% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,724,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,224,000 after acquiring an additional 130,417 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF alerts:

VOE stock opened at $148.26 on Thursday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $126.00 and a one year high of $154.01. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $148.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $146.04.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.