Ancora Advisors LLC Sells 142 Shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Ancora Advisors LLC reduced its position in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) by 4.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,162 shares of the company’s stock after selling 142 shares during the quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $260,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clarius Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 4.6% in the third quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 3,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. Leverage Partners Absolute Return Fund SPC raised its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Leverage Partners Absolute Return Fund SPC now owns 52,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,290,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC grew its position in Otis Worldwide by 3.8% in the third quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 5,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, S.A. Mason LLC increased its stake in Otis Worldwide by 6.1% in the third quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 3,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:OTIS opened at $78.87 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $83.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $85.29. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 12-month low of $62.31 and a 12-month high of $92.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.97 and a beta of 0.94.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.04. Otis Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 38.50% and a net margin of 8.55%. The firm had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.59 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. Otis Worldwide’s payout ratio is presently 34.04%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on OTIS shares. Barclays lowered their price target on Otis Worldwide from $89.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Otis Worldwide from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.49.

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

