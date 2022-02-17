Millennium Management LLC Boosts Holdings in SM Energy (NYSE:SM)

Millennium Management LLC grew its position in SM Energy (NYSE:SM) by 146.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,200,029 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 1,307,941 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned 1.81% of SM Energy worth $58,037,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of SM Energy by 30.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 125,800 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,319,000 after buying an additional 29,000 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SM Energy by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 110,325 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,910,000 after buying an additional 4,627 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of SM Energy by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,532,927 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $66,817,000 after acquiring an additional 356,505 shares during the last quarter. BOKF NA acquired a new position in shares of SM Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,137,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of SM Energy by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,737,753 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $215,211,000 after acquiring an additional 312,698 shares during the last quarter. 81.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE SM opened at $34.67 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $32.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.43. The company has a market capitalization of $4.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.19 and a beta of 5.74. SM Energy has a 12 month low of $10.94 and a 12 month high of $38.25.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of SM Energy from $51.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of SM Energy from $49.00 to $47.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of SM Energy from $36.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SM Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of SM Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.00.

SM Energy Co is an independent energy company, which is engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its operations are located in Midland Basin and South Texas. The company was founded in 1908 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

