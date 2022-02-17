Driven Brands Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:DRVN) Stock Holdings Increased by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Driven Brands Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:DRVN) by 5,815.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,903,470 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,871,293 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Driven Brands were worth $54,991,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Driven Brands by 66.4% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Driven Brands during the third quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Driven Brands by 1,480.0% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 2,738 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Driven Brands during the third quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in Driven Brands by 55.3% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 1,390 shares in the last quarter. 29.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Driven Brands alerts:

Several equities analysts have commented on DRVN shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Driven Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Driven Brands from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $35.00 to $39.00 in a report on Friday, October 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.83.

Shares of DRVN stock opened at $31.11 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $31.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.21 billion and a P/E ratio of 148.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.01. Driven Brands Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.26 and a 12 month high of $34.62.

Driven Brands (NASDAQ:DRVN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $391.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $352.57 million. Driven Brands had a net margin of 3.00% and a return on equity of 7.54%. Driven Brands’s quarterly revenue was up 35.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.06) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Driven Brands Holdings Inc. will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Driven Brands Profile

Driven Brands Holdings Inc provides automotive services to retail and commercial customers in North America and internationally. It operates through Maintenance; Car Wash, Paint, Collision & Glass; and Platform Services segments. The company offers various services, such as paint, collision, refinishing, glass, vehicle repair, oil change, maintenance, and car wash services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DRVN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Driven Brands Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:DRVN).

Receive News & Ratings for Driven Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Driven Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.