Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Decreases Stock Holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY trimmed its holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 20.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 57,894 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 14,655 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $5,454,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in EMR. Canton Hathaway LLC lifted its stake in Emerson Electric by 234.6% in the 3rd quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 358 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. raised its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 110.1% during the 3rd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 416 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 1,333.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 473 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the period. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 1,613.3% during the 3rd quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 514 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 484 shares during the period. 72.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $111.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $120.00 to $123.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a report on Monday, January 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $116.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $124.00 target price for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $108.29.

NYSE:EMR opened at $95.87 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $96.38. The company has a market cap of $57.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Emerson Electric Co. has a 52 week low of $83.65 and a 52 week high of $105.99.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $4.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.48 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 14.85% and a return on equity of 26.84%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.83 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.98 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be given a dividend of $0.515 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.98%.

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company, which provides innovative solutions for customers in industrial, commercial and residential markets. It operates through the following business segments: Automation Solutions, Climate Technologies, and Tools and Home Products. The Automation Solutions segment offers products, integrated solutions, software and services which enable process, hybrid and discrete manufacturers to maximize production, protect personnel and the environment, reduce project costs, and optimize their energy efficiency and operating costs.

