Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Sells 19,337 Shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY trimmed its stake in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) by 19.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 79,007 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 19,337 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $5,769,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Solstein Capital LLC grew its position in Dominion Energy by 92.5% in the third quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 385 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 449.4% during the third quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 489 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Dominion Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Dominion Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 38.0% during the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 646 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.63% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group raised shares of Dominion Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $81.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. TheStreet raised shares of Dominion Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of Dominion Energy in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $86.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dominion Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.11.

NYSE:D opened at $78.67 on Thursday. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $67.85 and a one year high of $81.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market cap of $63.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.82, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $78.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.63.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.01). Dominion Energy had a net margin of 19.32% and a return on equity of 12.56%. The business had revenue of $3.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.81 earnings per share. Dominion Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $0.6675 per share. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. This is an increase from Dominion Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 79.50%.

In related news, Director Susan N. Story purchased 1,500 shares of Dominion Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $74.42 per share, for a total transaction of $111,630.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Dominion Energy Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc engages in the provision of electricity and natural gas to homes, businesses, and wholesale customers. Its operations also include a regulated interstate natural gas transmission pipeline and underground storage system. It operates through following business segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, Contracted Assets and Corporate and Other.

