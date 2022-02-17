Sensei Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNSE) Major Shareholder Cambrian Biopharma Inc Buys 10,000 Shares of Stock

Sensei Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNSE) major shareholder Cambrian Biopharma Inc bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.18 per share, for a total transaction of $41,800.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Cambrian Biopharma Inc also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Sensei Biotherapeutics alerts:

On Wednesday, February 16th, Cambrian Biopharma Inc purchased 2,551 shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.25 per share, with a total value of $10,841.75.

On Friday, February 11th, Cambrian Biopharma Inc purchased 12,500 shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.40 per share, with a total value of $55,000.00.

On Tuesday, February 8th, Cambrian Biopharma Inc purchased 10,000 shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.33 per share, with a total value of $43,300.00.

On Thursday, February 3rd, Cambrian Biopharma Inc purchased 17,500 shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.65 per share, with a total value of $81,375.00.

On Thursday, January 27th, Cambrian Biopharma Inc purchased 6,100 shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.31 per share, with a total value of $26,291.00.

On Tuesday, January 25th, Cambrian Biopharma Inc purchased 20,100 shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.86 per share, with a total value of $97,686.00.

On Friday, January 21st, Cambrian Biopharma Inc purchased 24,703 shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.94 per share, with a total value of $122,032.82.

On Wednesday, January 19th, Cambrian Biopharma Inc purchased 10,244 shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.97 per share, with a total value of $50,912.68.

On Friday, January 14th, Cambrian Biopharma Inc bought 6,219 shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.99 per share, with a total value of $31,032.81.

On Wednesday, January 12th, Cambrian Biopharma Inc bought 9,202 shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.22 per share, with a total value of $48,034.44.

SNSE stock opened at $4.27 on Thursday. Sensei Biotherapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $4.05 and a one year high of $21.29. The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.15 and a 200-day moving average of $7.59.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNSE. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics by 175.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,000,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,524,000 after acquiring an additional 636,856 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $2,721,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics by 93.2% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 273,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,882,000 after acquiring an additional 132,169 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics by 1,538.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 107,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,051,000 after acquiring an additional 101,151 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $740,000. Institutional investors own 11.54% of the company’s stock.

About Sensei Biotherapeutics

Sensei Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, engages in the discovery and development of therapies with an initial focus on treatments for cancer. The company develops proprietary ImmunoPhage platform, an immunotherapy approach that is designed to utilize bacteriophage to induce a focused and coordinated innate and adaptive immune response.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sensei Biotherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sensei Biotherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.