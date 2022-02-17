CleanSpark, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSK) Director Acquires $130,500.00 in Stock

CleanSpark, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSK) Director Thomas Leigh Wood bought 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.70 per share, with a total value of $130,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NASDAQ:CLSK opened at $10.72 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $444.55 million, a PE ratio of -14.49 and a beta of 5.09. CleanSpark, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.47 and a fifty-two week high of $40.50.

Get CleanSpark alerts:

CleanSpark (NASDAQ:CLSK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.03). CleanSpark had a negative return on equity of 5.76% and a negative net margin of 44.12%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.23) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that CleanSpark, Inc. will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CLSK. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in CleanSpark by 5,193.3% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,558 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new stake in shares of CleanSpark during the second quarter worth $43,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CleanSpark during the third quarter worth $79,000. Lincoln National Corp purchased a new stake in shares of CleanSpark during the fourth quarter worth $97,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of CleanSpark by 13.4% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CLSK shares. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of CleanSpark in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. BTIG Research decreased their target price on shares of CleanSpark from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th.

About CleanSpark

CleanSpark, Inc is a sustainable bitcoin mining and energy technology company that is focused on solving modern energy challenges. It provides advanced energy software and control technology that allows energy users to obtain resiliency and economic optimization. The company operates through the following business segments: Energy, Digital Currency Mining, and Other business activities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CleanSpark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CleanSpark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.