Insider Buying: Mirvac Group (ASX:MGR) Insider Acquires 15,000 Shares of Stock

Mirvac Group (ASX:MGR) insider Christine Bartlett acquired 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$2.50 ($1.78) per share, for a total transaction of A$37,425.00 ($26,732.14).
The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.41.
About Mirvac Group
