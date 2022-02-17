Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) Price Target Raised to $36.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) had its price target raised by investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $33.00 to $36.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has an “underperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price suggests a potential downside of 1.69% from the stock’s current price.
Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Guggenheim lowered shares of Kraft Heinz from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kraft Heinz from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 17th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Kraft Heinz from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Kraft Heinz from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Kraft Heinz has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.50.
Shares of KHC stock opened at $36.62 on Thursday. Kraft Heinz has a 1 year low of $32.78 and a 1 year high of $44.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $35.91 and its 200-day moving average is $36.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.58, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.
In other news, SVP Lande Rashida La sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.77, for a total transaction of $675,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Global Food Holdings Lp 3G sold 30,596,465 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.75, for a total transaction of $1,093,823,623.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. AlphaMark Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 521.7% in the 4th quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Kraft Heinz during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 383.7% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 803 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 637 shares during the last quarter. TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kraft Heinz in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kraft Heinz in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.98% of the company’s stock.
About Kraft Heinz
The Kraft Heinz Co engages in the manufacture and market of food and beverage products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada and International. Its brands include Oscar Meyer, Velveeta, Smart Ones, Caprisun, Kool-Aid, Golden circle and Honig. The company was founded on July 2, 2015 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Kraft Heinz (KHC)
- Construction, Concrete and Asphalt Prices Keep Going Up: Stocks to Consider
- Qualtrics International Stock is an EMS Play
- Insiders Sell SiteOne Landscape Supply, Institutions Buy It
- Matterport Shows Why the Metaverse Will Have Some Growing Pains
- Now It’s Time To Buy Roblox, Maybe
Receive News & Ratings for Kraft Heinz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kraft Heinz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.