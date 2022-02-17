Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) Price Target Raised to $36.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) had its price target raised by investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $33.00 to $36.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has an “underperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price suggests a potential downside of 1.69% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Guggenheim lowered shares of Kraft Heinz from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kraft Heinz from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 17th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Kraft Heinz from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Kraft Heinz from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Kraft Heinz has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.50.

Shares of KHC stock opened at $36.62 on Thursday. Kraft Heinz has a 1 year low of $32.78 and a 1 year high of $44.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $35.91 and its 200-day moving average is $36.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.58, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.16. Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 8.76% and a return on equity of 7.21%. The business had revenue of $6.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.63 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. Kraft Heinz’s revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Kraft Heinz will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Lande Rashida La sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.77, for a total transaction of $675,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Global Food Holdings Lp 3G sold 30,596,465 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.75, for a total transaction of $1,093,823,623.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. AlphaMark Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 521.7% in the 4th quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Kraft Heinz during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 383.7% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 803 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 637 shares during the last quarter. TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kraft Heinz in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kraft Heinz in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.98% of the company’s stock.

About Kraft Heinz

The Kraft Heinz Co engages in the manufacture and market of food and beverage products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada and International. Its brands include Oscar Meyer, Velveeta, Smart Ones, Caprisun, Kool-Aid, Golden circle and Honig. The company was founded on July 2, 2015 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

