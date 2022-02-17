Ancora Advisors LLC Sells 400 Shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

Ancora Advisors LLC lowered its position in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,724 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dover were worth $423,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DOV. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Dover in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Dover by 681.8% in the 3rd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 258 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its holdings in shares of Dover by 361.4% in the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 263 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Dover by 160.9% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 287 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Founders Capital Management purchased a new stake in Dover in the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. 82.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:DOV opened at $162.95 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $172.73 and a 200 day moving average of $170.26. The company has a market capitalization of $23.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.08, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.39. Dover Co. has a 1-year low of $118.94 and a 1-year high of $184.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.92 billion. Dover had a return on equity of 28.99% and a net margin of 14.21%. Dover’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.55 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dover Co. will post 8.6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. Dover’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.87%.

In other Dover news, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 20,033 shares of Dover stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.48, for a total value of $3,335,093.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.97% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on DOV. Wells Fargo & Company raised Dover from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $165.00 to $184.00 in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Dover from $185.00 to $206.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Mizuho began coverage on Dover in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $195.00 target price for the company. Barclays raised their target price on Dover from $185.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Dover from $187.00 to $178.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $186.08.

Dover Corp. engages in the manufacture of equipment, components, and specialty systems. The firm also provides supporting engineering, testing, and other similar services. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Products, Fueling Solutions, Imaging and Identification, Pumps and Process Solutions, and Refrigeration and Food Equipment.

