California State Teachers Retirement System Lowers Stock Holdings in Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT)

California State Teachers Retirement System reduced its position in shares of Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 435,125 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,329 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Alliant Energy were worth $24,358,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mairs & Power Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alliant Energy by 0.6% in the third quarter. Mairs & Power Inc. now owns 776,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,491,000 after acquiring an additional 4,814 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC raised its stake in shares of Alliant Energy by 8.7% in the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 22,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,252,000 after acquiring an additional 1,790 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alliant Energy in the third quarter valued at $2,119,000. Veritable L.P. raised its stake in shares of Alliant Energy by 2.0% in the third quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 9,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Alliant Energy in the third quarter valued at $331,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LNT stock opened at $56.33 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $59.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.55. The firm has a market cap of $14.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.26, a PEG ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.43. Alliant Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $45.99 and a 1 year high of $62.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.65.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st were issued a dividend of $0.4275 per share. This is a positive change from Alliant Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th. This represents a $1.71 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.04%. Alliant Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.59%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America cut Alliant Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $57.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut Alliant Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.50.

Alliant Energy Corp. is a regulated investor-owned public utility holding company that engages in the provision of regulated electricity and natural gas service to natural gas customers in the Midwest through its two public utility subsidiaries. It operates its business through following segments: utility electric operations, utility gas operations, and utility other.

