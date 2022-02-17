Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) Shares Sold by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System reduced its stake in shares of Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 78,120 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,395 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Abiomed were worth $25,430,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Abiomed in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in Abiomed in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Abiomed in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Abiomed by 153.4% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 147 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Abiomed by 63.9% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 195 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Abiomed alerts:

Shares of Abiomed stock opened at $325.42 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $14.81 billion, a PE ratio of 112.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 1.36. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $316.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $334.07. Abiomed, Inc. has a 1 year low of $261.27 and a 1 year high of $379.30.

Abiomed (NASDAQ:ABMD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $261.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $251.47 million. Abiomed had a net margin of 13.26% and a return on equity of 15.19%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.17 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Abiomed, Inc. will post 4.26 EPS for the current year.

ABMD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Abiomed from $292.00 to $275.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on shares of Abiomed from $345.00 to $325.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Abiomed from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $369.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Abiomed presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $344.75.

In other Abiomed news, COO David M. Weber sold 3,112 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.19, for a total value of $965,311.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO David M. Weber sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.25, for a total transaction of $90,075.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,412 shares of company stock valued at $1,414,816. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Abiomed Profile

ABIOMED, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It distributes its products under the Impella brand. The company was founded by David M. Lederman in 1981 and is headquartered in Danvers, MA.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD).

Receive News & Ratings for Abiomed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abiomed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.