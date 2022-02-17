California State Teachers Retirement System Has $26.20 Million Stake in Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX)

California State Teachers Retirement System decreased its holdings in shares of Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 126,368 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 6,458 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Novavax were worth $26,197,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Novavax during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Novavax by 462.5% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 225 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in shares of Novavax by 201.3% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 226 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the period. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co increased its stake in shares of Novavax by 40.0% in the third quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 280 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Novavax by 350.8% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 284 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the period. 48.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Novavax alerts:

Novavax stock opened at $86.55 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.84 and a beta of 1.17. Novavax, Inc. has a 52-week low of $66.38 and a 52-week high of $292.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $125.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $174.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24.

In other Novavax news, EVP John A. Herrmann III sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.91, for a total transaction of $704,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Gregory M. Glenn sold 2,083 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.07, for a total value of $454,239.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 49,211 shares of company stock worth $9,593,467 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on NVAX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Novavax from $172.00 to $209.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price objective on Novavax from $282.00 to $174.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. B. Riley upped their target price on Novavax from $305.00 to $315.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on Novavax in a report on Friday, January 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $231.86.

About Novavax

Novavax, Inc focuses on the discovery, development and commercialization of vaccines to prevent infectious diseases. It provides vaccines for COVID-19, seasonal flu, respiratory syncytial virus, Ebola, and Middle East respiratory syndrome. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Gaithersburg, MD.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVAX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX).

Receive News & Ratings for Novavax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novavax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.