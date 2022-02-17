Moore Capital Management LP Makes New Investment in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG)

Moore Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 695,000 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,634,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Transocean during the second quarter worth $27,000. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Transocean during the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Transocean during the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Transocean during the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Ground Swell Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Transocean during the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors own 48.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RIG stock opened at $3.70 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.41. Transocean Ltd. has a 52 week low of $2.63 and a 52 week high of $5.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a PE ratio of -6.27 and a beta of 3.30.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Transocean from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Transocean presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.40.

Transocean Ltd. engages in the provision of offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells. It also owns and operates offshore drilling fleet such as ultra-deepwater, harsh-environment, deepwater, and midwater rigs. The company was founded in 1953 and is headquartered in Steinhausen, Switzerland.

