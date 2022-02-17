400,355 Shares in AEye Inc (NASDAQ:LIDR) Acquired by Moore Capital Management LP

Moore Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in AEye Inc (NASDAQ:LIDR) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 400,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,190,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LIDR. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AEye during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in AEye during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in AEye during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in AEye during the third quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of AEye in the third quarter valued at $45,000.

NASDAQ LIDR opened at $3.39 on Thursday. AEye Inc has a 52-week low of $2.59 and a 52-week high of $13.11. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.13.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on LIDR. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of AEye in a report on Friday, November 26th. Roth Capital assumed coverage on shares of AEye in a research note on Monday, October 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised AEye from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th.

CF Finance Acquisition Corp. III is a blank check company. It formed for the purpose of merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. CF Finance Acquisition Corp. III is based in New York.

