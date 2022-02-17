MML Investors Services LLC Has $16.54 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH)

MML Investors Services LLC lowered its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH) by 1.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 269,255 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,091 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $16,535,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 80.5% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter worth about $50,000. SYM FINANCIAL Corp bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 55.4% during the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $60.00 on Thursday. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $59.86 and a 52 week high of $61.64. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.07.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.017 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 1st.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares Profile

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.