MML Investors Services LLC Buys 16,853 Shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS)

MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS) by 6.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 280,915 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,853 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $17,771,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 4,029.2% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,329,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,094,000 after purchasing an additional 1,297,134 shares during the period. Sunflower Bank N.A. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares in the second quarter worth about $72,021,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter worth about $66,326,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 10.2% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,799,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $643,660,000 after purchasing an additional 904,543 shares during the period. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter worth about $45,520,000.

NASDAQ:VXUS opened at $62.80 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $62.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.21. Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $59.70 and a 52 week high of $67.51.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st were issued a dividend of $0.941 per share. This is a boost from Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 20th. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.99%.

