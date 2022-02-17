JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) Price Target to $125.00

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) had its price target cut by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $137.00 to $125.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 30.62% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Cowen lowered shares of Ross Stores from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $131.00 to $109.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Gordon Haskett lowered shares of Ross Stores from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $106.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $152.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Ross Stores in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $136.00 price objective on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.57.

ROST opened at $95.70 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $103.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $111.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.75. Ross Stores has a twelve month low of $92.10 and a twelve month high of $134.21. The firm has a market cap of $33.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.31, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.02.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The apparel retailer reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.31. Ross Stores had a net margin of 8.78% and a return on equity of 42.99%. The business had revenue of $4.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.02 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ross Stores will post 4.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ROST. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in shares of Ross Stores by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 65,965 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $8,180,000 after acquiring an additional 7,597 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Ross Stores by 23.2% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 58,158 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $7,212,000 after acquiring an additional 10,967 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in Ross Stores by 335.0% during the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 42,204 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $5,045,000 after buying an additional 32,501 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Ross Stores during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,281,000. Finally, Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in Ross Stores during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,986,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.14% of the company’s stock.

Ross Stores, Inc engages in the operation of off-price retail apparel and home accessories stores. Its products include branded and designer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions through the Dress for Less and dd’s DISCOUNTS brands. The company was founded by Stuart G. Moldaw in 1957 and is headquartered in Dublin, CA.

