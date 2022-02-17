Ansell Limited to Issue Interim Dividend of $0.34 (ASX:ANN)

Ansell Limited (ASX:ANN) announced a interim dividend on Thursday, February 17th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.3407 per share on Tuesday, March 8th. This represents a yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date is Sunday, February 20th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.95, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

About Ansell

Ansell Limited designs, develops, and manufactures protection solutions in the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, Caribbean, and North America. It operates in two segments, Healthcare and Industrial. The Healthcare segment manufactures and markets solutions comprising surgical gloves, single use and examination gloves, and clean and sterile gloves and garments, as well as consumables used by healthcare, life sciences, and industrial workers for a range of customers, including hospitals, surgical centers, dental surgeries, veterinary clinics, first responders, manufacturers, auto repair shops, chemical plants, laboratories, and pharmaceutical companies.

