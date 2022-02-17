The Diverse Income Trust plc to Issue Dividend of GBX 0.90 (LON:DIVI)

The Diverse Income Trust plc (LON:DIVI) declared a dividend on Thursday, February 17th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 24th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.90 ($0.01) per share on Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 24th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
Shares of The Diverse Income Trust stock opened at GBX 114.24 ($1.55) on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 113.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 114.47. The Diverse Income Trust has a 1 year low of GBX 103 ($1.39) and a 1 year high of GBX 125 ($1.69).
About The Diverse Income Trust
