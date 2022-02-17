Eaton Vance Management Reduces Position in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J)

Eaton Vance Management cut its position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J) by 0.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 106,038 shares of the company’s stock after selling 785 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management’s holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group were worth $13,630,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in J. Ninety One UK Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 31.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,086,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,481,000 after purchasing an additional 504,294 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 38.7% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 902,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,622,000 after purchasing an additional 251,986 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 177.4% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 227,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,313,000 after purchasing an additional 145,300 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 55.4% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 325,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,406,000 after purchasing an additional 115,999 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 286.3% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 155,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,605,000 after purchasing an additional 115,220 shares during the period. 85.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Jacobs Engineering Group alerts:

NYSE:J opened at $121.66 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market cap of $15.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $132.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $135.75. Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. has a one year low of $109.73 and a one year high of $149.55.

Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:J) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.58 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $3.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.63 billion. Jacobs Engineering Group had a return on equity of 13.57% and a net margin of 3.38%. The company’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.41 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. will post 7.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. This is a positive change from Jacobs Engineering Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Jacobs Engineering Group’s payout ratio is 26.25%.

J has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $145.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $162.78.

Jacobs Engineering Group Profile

Jacobs Engineering Group, Inc engages in the provision of a diverse range of technical, professional, and construction services to industrial, commercial, and governmental clients. The firm operates through Critical Mission Solutions, and People & Places Solutions segments. The Critical Mission Solutions provides a full spectrum of cyber, data analytics, systems and software application integration and consulting services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding J? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J).

Receive News & Ratings for Jacobs Engineering Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jacobs Engineering Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.