Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) Shares Acquired by Guggenheim Capital LLC

Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) by 7.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 59,994 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,069 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Exact Sciences were worth $5,727,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Exact Sciences by 1,562.5% during the third quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 266 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Exact Sciences by 214.9% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 359 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in Exact Sciences during the second quarter worth about $61,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Exact Sciences during the third quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Exact Sciences during the third quarter worth about $48,000. 90.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently weighed in on EXAS. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Exact Sciences from $125.00 to $116.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Raymond James downgraded Exact Sciences from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on Exact Sciences from $160.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. BTIG Research cut their price objective on Exact Sciences from $145.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Exact Sciences from $120.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.23.

Shares of NASDAQ:EXAS opened at $78.38 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $13.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.77 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.27. Exact Sciences Co. has a one year low of $66.80 and a one year high of $149.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $89.29.

In other Exact Sciences news, CFO Jeffrey Thomas Elliott sold 1,839 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.55, for a total transaction of $146,292.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Sarah Condella sold 938 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.55, for a total value of $74,617.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 18,126 shares of company stock worth $1,441,923. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

About Exact Sciences

EXACT Sciences Corp. is a molecular diagnostics company, which focuses on the early detection and prevention of colorectal cancer. It developed Cologuard, a screening test for the early detection of colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. The company was founded on February 10, 1995 and is headquartered in Madison, WI.

