Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) Position Cut by Gotham Asset Management LLC

Gotham Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) by 70.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 11,146 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 27,146 shares during the quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Bunge were worth $906,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its stake in Bunge by 7.4% in the third quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 86,707 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,051,000 after buying an additional 5,959 shares during the last quarter. Kehrs Ridge Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Bunge by 87.5% during the third quarter. Kehrs Ridge Capital LLC now owns 150,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $12,198,000 after purchasing an additional 70,000 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bunge during the third quarter valued at about $1,603,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Bunge by 96.8% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 334,663 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,215,000 after purchasing an additional 164,573 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bunge by 3.8% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 35,556 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,778,000 after purchasing an additional 1,288 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BG opened at $102.76 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $94.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $87.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.60. Bunge Limited has a 1-year low of $71.73 and a 1-year high of $103.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Bunge (NYSE:BG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The basic materials company reported $3.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.62. Bunge had a return on equity of 29.63% and a net margin of 4.31%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.05 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Bunge Limited will post 12.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Bunge news, Director Grain Co Continental sold 200,000 shares of Bunge stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.56, for a total transaction of $20,112,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Julio Garros sold 1,050 shares of Bunge stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.45, for a total value of $105,472.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 401,050 shares of company stock worth $40,691,473 in the last three months. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

BG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bunge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of Bunge from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Bunge from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $105.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Bunge in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $94.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Bunge from $98.00 to $92.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.11.

About Bunge

Bunge Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the supply and transportation of agricultural commodities. It operates through the following segments: Agribusiness, Edible Oil Products, Milling Products, Sugar and Bioenergy, and Fertilizer. The Agribusiness segment involves in the purchase, storage, transportation, processing, and sale of agricultural commodities and commodity products.

