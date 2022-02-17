American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO) Shares Bought by Gotham Asset Management LLC

Gotham Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO) by 53.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 33,277 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after buying an additional 11,538 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in American Eagle Outfitters were worth $859,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in American Eagle Outfitters by 21.3% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 631,141 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $16,284,000 after buying an additional 110,821 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 25.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 661,977 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $17,079,000 after purchasing an additional 133,207 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,137,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Finally, GM Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $271,000.

Get American Eagle Outfitters alerts:

In related news, insider Jennifer M. Foyle sold 30,305 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.01, for a total value of $848,843.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael R. Rempell sold 64,011 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.43, for a total transaction of $1,627,799.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on AEO shares. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $29.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Monday, February 7th. StockNews.com raised shares of American Eagle Outfitters from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $42.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of American Eagle Outfitters from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of American Eagle Outfitters in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.36.

Shares of NYSE AEO opened at $22.73 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.52 and a 52 week high of $38.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $23.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.63 and a beta of 1.38.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The apparel retailer reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.15. American Eagle Outfitters had a net margin of 7.77% and a return on equity of 37.04%. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. will post 2.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 9th. American Eagle Outfitters’s payout ratio is currently 40.00%.

American Eagle Outfitters Company Profile

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc is a multi-brand specialty retailer, which offers an assortment of apparel and accessories for men and women under the American Eagle Outfitters brand, and intimates, apparel and personal care products for women under the Aerie brand. The firm operates stores in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Hong Kong, China and the United Kingdom.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO).

Receive News & Ratings for American Eagle Outfitters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Eagle Outfitters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.