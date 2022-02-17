Gotham Asset Management LLC Acquires 2,176 Shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Gotham Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) by 66.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,473 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,176 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $925,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vestor Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 57.1% in the third quarter. Vestor Capital LLC now owns 550 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in American Water Works by 1.2% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,992,492 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $336,811,000 after purchasing an additional 24,307 shares during the period. Shelton Capital Management bought a new position in American Water Works during the third quarter valued at $2,110,000. Atom Investors LP grew its holdings in American Water Works by 34.0% during the third quarter. Atom Investors LP now owns 5,352 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $905,000 after purchasing an additional 1,357 shares during the period. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in American Water Works by 30.8% during the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 8,879 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,501,000 after purchasing an additional 2,092 shares during the period. 81.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Maureen Duffy sold 4,136 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.72, for a total transaction of $718,505.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Cheryl Norton sold 2,906 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.47, for a total value of $504,103.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 37,559 shares of company stock worth $6,506,950. 0.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AWK has been the subject of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered American Water Works from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $191.00 to $177.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded American Water Works from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $172.00 to $171.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded American Water Works from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $163.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Barclays dropped their target price on American Water Works from $187.00 to $166.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded American Water Works from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $164.00 to $161.00 in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $175.40.

Shares of AWK stock opened at $146.29 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $26.56 billion, a PE ratio of 34.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.86. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $131.01 and a 52-week high of $189.65. The business’s fifty day moving average is $168.67 and its 200 day moving average is $173.25.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 8th will be paid a $0.6025 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 7th. This represents a $2.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.38%.

American Water Works Company Profile

American Water Works Co, Inc engages in the provision of complementary water and wastewater services. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Businesses; Market-Based Businesses; and Other. The Regulated Businesses segment provides water and wastewater services to customers. The Market-Based Businesses segment is responsible for Military Services Group, Contract Operations Group, Homeowner Services Group, and Keystone Operations.

