Macy’s (NYSE:M) Price Target Lowered to $32.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Macy’s (NYSE:M) had its price target trimmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $35.00 to $32.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

M has been the topic of a number of other reports. Citigroup increased their target price on Macy’s from $20.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Macy’s from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their target price on Macy’s from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Gordon Haskett increased their target price on Macy’s from $37.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on Macy’s from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $33.83.

Get Macy's alerts:

Shares of M stock opened at $26.11 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $7.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.82, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.96. The business’s fifty day moving average is $25.78 and its 200 day moving average is $25.11. Macy’s has a twelve month low of $13.73 and a twelve month high of $37.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

Macy’s (NYSE:M) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.92. Macy’s had a return on equity of 41.33% and a net margin of 3.75%. The company had revenue of $5.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.19) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Macy’s will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Macy’s news, CFO Adrian V. Mitchell sold 2,397 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.82, for a total value of $76,272.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of M. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Macy’s by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,635,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,603,000 after buying an additional 292,269 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of Macy’s by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,755,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,263,000 after purchasing an additional 40,021 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Macy’s by 37.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 413,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,355,000 after purchasing an additional 112,504 shares during the period. First Midwest Bank Trust Division boosted its holdings in shares of Macy’s by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 60,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,356,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Finally, Tuttle Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Macy’s in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $290,000. 93.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Macy’s

Macy’s, Inc engages in the retail of apparel, accessories, cosmetics, home furnishings, and other consumer goods. The firm’s brands include Macy’s, Bloomingdale’s, and Bluemercury. It offers men’s, women’s, and children’s apparel, women’s accessories, intimate apparel, shoes, cosmetics, fragrances, as well as home and miscellaneous products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Macy's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Macy's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.